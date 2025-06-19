With four double bedrooms, including the master with recently updated en-suite, the property also has two reception rooms and a striking entrance hall with feature wall panelling.
There is also a generously sized kitchen and separate utility room, a recently updated ground floor WC, and an updated luxury bathroom with a freestanding bath.
The house also benefits from oil fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows and external doors, with a maturing, enclosed and private rear garden and a garden room ideal as a home office, gym or games room.
This excellent property is on the market for offers over £284,950 with Tom Henry & Co Estate Agents.