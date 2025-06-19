Beautifully presented four bedroom house in Donaghmore, County Tyrone

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 2, Torrent View is a beautifully presented detached property in Donaghmore.

With four double bedrooms, including the master with recently updated en-suite, the property also has two reception rooms and a striking entrance hall with feature wall panelling.

There is also a generously sized kitchen and separate utility room, a recently updated ground floor WC, and an updated luxury bathroom with a freestanding bath.

The house also benefits from oil fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows and external doors, with a maturing, enclosed and private rear garden and a garden room ideal as a home office, gym or games room.

This excellent property is on the market for offers over £284,950 with Tom Henry & Co Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

The property is within walking distance of eateries, local shops, and schools and has great access to the roads network.

1. Torrent View

The property is within walking distance of eateries, local shops, and schools and has great access to the roads network.

Entrance hall with feature wall panelling.

2. Torrent View

Entrance hall with feature wall panelling.

Kitchen/dining area with fitted high and low level units and glazed French doors to rear garden/patio area.

3. Torrent View

Kitchen/dining area with fitted high and low level units and glazed French doors to rear garden/patio area.

Snug/living room with frosted glazed sliding doors from dining area.

4. Torrent View

Snug/living room with frosted glazed sliding doors from dining area.

