With four double bedrooms, including the master with recently updated en-suite, the property also has two reception rooms and a striking entrance hall with feature wall panelling.

There is also a generously sized kitchen and separate utility room, a recently updated ground floor WC, and an updated luxury bathroom with a freestanding bath.

The house also benefits from oil fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows and external doors, with a maturing, enclosed and private rear garden and a garden room ideal as a home office, gym or games room.

This excellent property is on the market for offers over £284,950 with Tom Henry & Co Estate Agents.

1 . Torrent View The property is within walking distance of eateries, local shops, and schools and has great access to the roads network. Photo: Tom Henry & Co

2 . Torrent View Entrance hall with feature wall panelling. Photo: Tom Henry & Co

3 . Torrent View Kitchen/dining area with fitted high and low level units and glazed French doors to rear garden/patio area. Photo: Tom Henry & Co