Beautifully presented three bedroom home in Greenisland, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:25 BST
Number 9, Hartley Hall Avenue is a tastefully presented semi-detached home just off the Shore Road in Greenisland.

Internally the property comprises of a bright and spacious hallway through to the living room, open plan kitchen/dining room, storage cupboard, downstairs WC, along with three well-allocated bedrooms (including the master with en-suite), and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, at the front of the property, there is well-kept lawn and pathway, with a tarmac driveway suitable for parking multiple vehicles. To the rear, there is a well-maintained and private garden finished in lawn and paving, plus a raised composite decking area for seating and a shed for storage. This stunning home is on the market for offers in the region of £230,000 with Forsythe Residential.

For more information, click here.

The home is one of Hartley Hall's 'The Cape'-style properties.

The home is one of Hartley Hall's 'The Cape'-style properties. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Bright and spacious hallway. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Living room with log burning stove and herringbone style flooring. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Kitchen with good range of high and low-level units with contrasting worktops, LED under-cupboard lighting, island/breakfast bar added, integrated appliances (to include; oven/grill, gas hob with overhead extractor fan, microwave, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher), patio doors out to garden, and tiled flooring. Photo: Forsythe Residential

