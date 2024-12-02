Internally the property comprises of a bright and spacious hallway through to the living room, open plan kitchen/dining room, storage cupboard, downstairs WC, along with three well-allocated bedrooms (including the master with en-suite), and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, at the front of the property, there is well-kept lawn and pathway, with a tarmac driveway suitable for parking multiple vehicles. To the rear, there is a well-maintained and private garden finished in lawn and paving, plus a raised composite decking area for seating and a shed for storage. This stunning home is on the market for offers in the region of £230,000 with Forsythe Residential.