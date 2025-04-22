The recently-constructed property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury fitted kitchen, sun lounge, and utility room.

There are also three well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and deluxe en-suite shower room, and a separate deluxe family bathroom, with a contemporary white four piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway, matching detached garage, and gardens to the front and rear finished in lawn, with a paved patio area and range of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, and a large, open trussed roof space which is suitable for conversion, subject to necessary checks and approval.

This beautiful property is on the market for offers over £385,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

