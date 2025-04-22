Beautifully presented three bedroom, two reception bungalow in Ballyclare, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:52 BST
Number 26, Ballylinney Road is a immaculately presented detached bungalow, conveniently situated in Ballyclare.

The recently-constructed property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury fitted kitchen, sun lounge, and utility room.

There are also three well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and deluxe en-suite shower room, and a separate deluxe family bathroom, with a contemporary white four piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway, matching detached garage, and gardens to the front and rear finished in lawn, with a paved patio area and range of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, and a large, open trussed roof space which is suitable for conversion, subject to necessary checks and approval.

This beautiful property is on the market for offers over £385,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The property is conveniently situated on Ballylinney Road, Ballyclare.

1. Ballylinney Road

The property is conveniently situated on Ballylinney Road, Ballyclare. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Entrance hall with composite, double glazed front door with hardwood, double glazed side screens.

2. Ballylinney Road

Entrance hall with composite, double glazed front door with hardwood, double glazed side screens. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Living room with dual aspect.

3. Ballylinney Road

Living room with dual aspect. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Kitchen with informal dining area through to sun lounge.

4. Ballylinney Road

Kitchen with informal dining area through to sun lounge. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

