The recently-constructed property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury fitted kitchen, sun lounge, and utility room.
There are also three well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and deluxe en-suite shower room, and a separate deluxe family bathroom, with a contemporary white four piece suite.
Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway, matching detached garage, and gardens to the front and rear finished in lawn, with a paved patio area and range of plants, trees and shrubbery.
Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, and a large, open trussed roof space which is suitable for conversion, subject to necessary checks and approval.
This beautiful property is on the market for offers over £385,000 with Colin Graham Residential.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.