Internally, the home has been tastefully modernised in recent years to an exceptional standard. Accommodation comprises a bright and spacious kitchen/dining area with integrated appliances, two generous reception rooms – one featuring an open fireplace and the other a cosy wood-burning stove – as well as a contemporary family bathroom with both a bath and separate shower.

There are three well-proportioned bedrooms, along with a useful utility room and an additional WC for added practicality.

Externally, the property has large, well-maintained gardens to the front and rear, an integrated garage, and a spacious driveway providing ample off-street parking.

Within close proximity to leading schools, local shops, and the scenic grounds of Lissan House, the property is perfectly placed for family life and everyday living.

It is on the market for offers around £194,950 with Baird Real Estate.

