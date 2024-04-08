The detached property has four bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room); a living room with multi-fuel burning stove; kitchen with spacious dining area; a utility room, a ground floor WC and a first floor bathroom with four-piece white suite.

It also benefits from a gas central heating system, PVC double glazed windows, PVC front and rear doors, a detached garage, a spacious tarmac driveway to the side, and an enclosed garden to the rear.

It is on the market for offers around £299,950 with Homes Independent.

1 . 21 Castlegate The modern four bedroom home was constructed around 2021. Photo: Homes Independent

2 . 21 Castlegate Entrance hall with PVC front door; white balustrade staircase to first floor; storage cupboard; coving and spot lighting to the ceiling, and tiled flooring. Photo: Homes Independent

3 . 21 Castlegate Living room with multi-fuel burning stove to slate hearth, cladded wall, wooden surround and mantle. Photo: Homes Independent