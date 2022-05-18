Channel 4 doubles order for Waddell’s new Britain’s Most Expensive Houses

Following the success of series one, Channel 4 has doubled its previous order and commissioned a new 8x60-part series from Holywood headquartered firm.

Waddell, an award-winning content creator of lifestyle formats, documentaries and specialist factual programmes, has once again secured exclusive access following the world’s largest luxury estate agency, UK Sotheby’s International Realty.

This glossy documentary series, which averaged at over 1.5million per episode in series one, will give viewers a fascinating glimpse into the most incredible properties on the market whilst offering a unique insight into the glamourous lifestyles of the ultra-high net-worth buyers and vendors.

UK Sotheby's Brokers are John Fisher, Guy Bradshaw, Lee Koffman and Mary Roberton with Diana Tran and Leena Le

Each episode will feature several properties including one valued in excess of £20m and a large part of the show will be dedicated to the property journeys of the HNW (High Net Worth) individuals featured.

Jannine Waddell, executive producer and managing director, Waddell Media, explained: “We are absolutely delighted to be re-commissioned by Channel 4 for a bumper series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses. This exclusive access driven series will showcase the UK’s most incredible homes from castles to country estates to London penthouses; all with eye watering price tags.”

Jasper Hone, assistant editor, Channel 4 Daytime & Features, said: “We are delighted to be working with Belfast’s Waddell Media and UK Sotheby’s International Realty on another series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses, allowing us all to peek inside more of the extraordinary and outlandish homes of the super-rich.”

Sophie Wurzer Williams, executive producer, added: “This series will deliver even more extraordinary characters on their buying journey with the brokers opening the doors to some of the most jaw dropping properties the UK has to offer.”

Britain’s Most Expensive Houses has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Jasper Hone and is executive produced by Jannine Waddell and Sophie Wurzer -Williams and series produced by Chris Walley.