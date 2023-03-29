The property at 58 Clogher Road Lisburn is a wonderful family home with character, style and history that blends perfectly both internally and externally.

From the moment you enter the stone wall entrance and take in the landscaped gardens, the use of glass that integrates the main home and the garden and the impressive out houses that offer excellent storage.

The vendors have put their heart and soul into the luxury finishes and stylish décor resulting in a family home that you could move straight into and enjoy.

The stand out feature of this home, which is on the market with Michael Chandler Estate Agents priced at £650,000, has to be the very spacious and bright open plan kitchen, dining and living area which is perfect for parties, entertaining family and friends or quiet nights in with the fire lit.

On special occasions or a cold winters day the feature lounge with the multi-fuel stove lit will be an absolute pleasure.

Another big advantage of the downstairs accommodation is the double bedroom and shower room which is ideal for guests or older children.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms – the master with a luxury ensuite shower room, and a stunning family bathroom with a separate shower and bath.

The mature grounds of this home are nothing but a pleasure, with perfectly manicured lawns and patio areas all surrounded by a natural stone wall.

There is a recently constructed detached garage with a roller door, light and power, and a separate original barn that is ideal for a games room or potential work environment.

