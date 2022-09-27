Charming cottage home

Internal accommodation: Ground Floor - stable style half and half solid wood door with stained glass inset to: lounge 5.08m x 3.18m (16’8” x 10’5”) with solid wood flooring, beam ceiling, inglenook style fireplace with slate stone flooring and reclaimed brick inset housing cast iron multi fuel stove with oak railway sleeper overmantle; dining room 5.08m x 2.67m (16’8” x 8’9”) with solid wood flooring, beam ceiling with inscribed words of wisdom, open tread stairs with reclaimed scaffolding side rail to:- mezzanine seating nook 2.97m x 2.67m (9’9” x 8’9”) overlooking dining room and leading to: attic room 3.48m x 2.67m (11’5” x 8’9”) with window overlooking side garden area; kitchen 4.17m x 2.67m (13’8” x 8’9”) luxury newly installed kitchen with features including a range of high and low level units with complimentary work surfaces, built in four ring ceramic hob with matching underbench oven, built in dishwasher, built in washing machine, built in fridge freezer and built in wine cooler fridge, beam ceiling, open to: rear hall, seating area and stable style half and half rear door to garden; from sitting room - hallway leading to: shower room; bedroom 3.2m x 2.06m (10’6” x 6’9”) with beam and panelled ceiling, access to roof space; sitting room with study/library 4.47m x 2.29m (14’8” x 7’6”) French doors to garden, access to roofspace; bedroom 2.51m x 2.29m (8’3” x 7’6”); bedroom 2.51m x 2.51m (8’ 3” x 8’ 3”) currently used as dressing room; bedroom 4.7m x 3.48m (15’5” x 11’5”) master bedroom with double doors to ensuite shower room.