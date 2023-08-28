Number 114 Saul Street, Downpatrick is a charming Victorian residence dating back to the 1860s.

Meticulously preserved with original features, the elegant four bedroom home is set over four floors.

The interior includes a sitting room with original double doors to the entrance porch, a dual aspect drawing room with a feature marble fireplace, and a delightful dining room overlooking the rear courtyard.

The open plan kitchen benefits from an Aga stove, pantry, and separate dining area.

There is also a shower room, separate bathroom, and laundry/utility room.

The exterior of the property features a courtyard with access to rear gardens, along with a double garage and workshop with conversion potential.

This beautiful period property is on the market with Carolyn Edgar Homes for offers in the region of £259,950.

1 . Saul Street, Downpatrick Meticulously preserved by its previous owners, the property boasts an abundance of original features. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

2 . Saul Street, Downpatrick Stunning entrance porch. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

3 . Saul Street, Downpatrick Drawing room with feature marble fireplace. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

4 . Saul Street, Downpatrick Period features in the drawing room. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes