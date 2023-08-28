Charming four bedroom Victorian property in County Down
Meticulously preserved with original features, the elegant four bedroom home is set over four floors.
The interior includes a sitting room with original double doors to the entrance porch, a dual aspect drawing room with a feature marble fireplace, and a delightful dining room overlooking the rear courtyard.
The open plan kitchen benefits from an Aga stove, pantry, and separate dining area.
There is also a shower room, separate bathroom, and laundry/utility room.
The exterior of the property features a courtyard with access to rear gardens, along with a double garage and workshop with conversion potential.
This beautiful period property is on the market with Carolyn Edgar Homes for offers in the region of £259,950.
