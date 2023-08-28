Register
The beautiful Victorian residence dates back to the 1860s. Photos: Carolyn Edgar HomesThe beautiful Victorian residence dates back to the 1860s. Photos: Carolyn Edgar Homes
The beautiful Victorian residence dates back to the 1860s. Photos: Carolyn Edgar Homes

Charming four bedroom Victorian property in County Down

Number 114 Saul Street, Downpatrick is a charming Victorian residence dating back to the 1860s.
By Helena McManus
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:41 BST

Meticulously preserved with original features, the elegant four bedroom home is set over four floors.

The interior includes a sitting room with original double doors to the entrance porch, a dual aspect drawing room with a feature marble fireplace, and a delightful dining room overlooking the rear courtyard.

The open plan kitchen benefits from an Aga stove, pantry, and separate dining area.

There is also a shower room, separate bathroom, and laundry/utility room.

The exterior of the property features a courtyard with access to rear gardens, along with a double garage and workshop with conversion potential.

This beautiful period property is on the market with Carolyn Edgar Homes for offers in the region of £259,950.

For more information, click here.

Meticulously preserved by its previous owners, the property boasts an abundance of original features.

1. Saul Street, Downpatrick

Meticulously preserved by its previous owners, the property boasts an abundance of original features. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

Stunning entrance porch.

2. Saul Street, Downpatrick

Stunning entrance porch. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

Drawing room with feature marble fireplace.

3. Saul Street, Downpatrick

Drawing room with feature marble fireplace. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

Period features in the drawing room.

4. Saul Street, Downpatrick

Period features in the drawing room. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

