Yet this five-bedroom terraced house, in the bustling heart of Tandragee, County Armagh, could be yours for as little as £25,000.

Despite its size, it’s the cheapest property listed for sale on Zoopla in the whole of Northern Ireland.

There’s a lot of work to be done, admittedly, but the potential is huge for this family home, with schools, shops and local amenities all on your doorstep.

Tandragee is situated above the River Cusher, a short drive from both Banbridge and Portadown.

Probably best known as the home of Tayto Castle, where the much-loved crisps are made, it is a town with a rich history and a thriving community.

This three-storey house enjoys a central spot on Market Street and boasts a welcoming reception room as well as five spacious bedrooms.

Extensive renovation work is required, as these photos show, but it’s a black canvas ready for you to transform into your dream home.

The house is listed on Zoopla for sale by Cairns and Downing via the iamsold bidding platform, for offers over £25,000.

Among the other cheapest homes for sale in Northern Ireland right now are this two-bed house in Larne, priced £49,000, and this two-bedroom apartment in Ballyclare, on the market for £55,000.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at/www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Reception room The welcoming reception room at this charming terraced house in Tandragee | Zoopla/Cairns and Downing/iamsold NI Photo: Zoopla/Cairns and Downing/iamsold NI

2 . Kitchen/dining room The kitchen/dining room at this five-bedroom house in Tandragee | Zoopla/Cairns and Downing/iamsold NI Photo: Zoopla/Cairns and Downing/iamsold NI

3 . Central location The five-bedroom terraced house is located on bustling Market Street, in the heart of Tandragee, County Armagh | Zoopla/Cairns and Downing/iamsold NI Photo: Zoopla/Cairns and Downing/iamsold NI