The property at 31b Lough Road, Upper Ballinderry is on the market now with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents and is priced at offers around £695,000.

This property provides an extensive private site and circa 4500 square feet of versatile spacious living accommodation which is ideal for modern family living.

In short the property provides a grand reception hall, front living room with feature fireplace, open plan kitchen dining living space with bespoke fully fitted kitchen and a range of build in appliances and Carrera Marble worktops, breakfast island, dining room, sun room, cinema room, utility room and downstairs WC.

The first floor of the property provides five well-appointed bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms and a superb main family bathroom with modern white suite.

The property further benefits from double glazing throughout, air source heat pump with underfloor heating, a floored roofspace with further potential for accommodation and storage subject to usual consents and a sweeping driveway providing ample private off-street parking for several cars, boats and mobile homes to the front and side.

Externally the property provides an excellent private site circa 1.9 acres with views of rolling countryside. The surrounding gardens contain an array of shrubs and plants with further garden areas laid in lawns and raised patio areas which are ideal for outdoor entertaining.

