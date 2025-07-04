Check out this stunning detached residence in a prime countryside setting

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:28 BST
A rare and exceptional opportunity has arisen to acquire a truly magnificent detached home - a former barn conversion which has been crafted to an impeccable standard with meticulous attention to detail throughout.

Constructed circa 2017, the property at 5a Cross Lane, Lisburn, is on the market with Express Estate Agency priced at offers over £835,000.

This home is nestled within a mature, private site, this striking residence showcases a thoughtfully designed layout that perfectly blends luxurious open-plan living with contemporary comfort.

Every aspect of the home reflects uncompromising quality and a no-expense-spared approach to both finishes and fittings.

This outstanding home offers the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and practicality – set in a peaceful yet accessible location. An ideal choice for families or discerning buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind property.

The bright, expansive interior comprises:

Entrance Hall - Welcoming reception hall with a gallery-style landing and adjoining dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled flooring and a shelved hotpress with pressurised water taps.

Living Room 35'1" x 18'5" (10.7m x 5.61m) - Stunning and generously sized reception room with a high vaulted ceiling, multi-aspect double glazed windows including a pitched feature window and two Velux skylights, a uPVC door to the external with internal timber sliding doors, a wood burning stove and a wooden open tread staircase to the first floor.

Kitchen/Dining/Living 33'5" (10.19) x 25'2" (7.67) (at widest points) - Open plan living space boasting two sets of uPVC bi-folding doors to the wrap-around patio, tiled flooring, low voltage ceiling spotlights and hanging feature pendant lights. The kitchen is fitted with a range of stylish wall and base units with complementing worktops, a centre island with space for breakfast dining, an inset Franke one and a half stainless steel sink basin with a drainer and Quooker boiling tap, an integrated set of high spec appliances including a fridge, freezer, dishwasher, Siemens double electric oven, microwave, plate warmer, five ring-ceramic hob and overhead extractor hood, as well as a pull-out bin and a pull-out larder.

Living/Dining Area 34'3" x 18'4" (10.44m x 5.6m) - Bright and spacious sized open plan reception room with multi-aspect windows, tiled flooring, low voltage spotlights, hanging feature pendant lights and a door to the utility room.

Utility Room - Fitted with a range of wall and base units with complementing worktops, an inset stainless steel sink basin, a four ring gas hob with an overhead extractor hood, space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer, tiled flooring and a uPVC door to the external.

Cloakroom WC - Comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a pedestal wash hand basin, tiled flooring and an extractor fan.

Store Room - A large walk-in store room providing ample space for storage/appliances.

First Floor Landing - Bright landing with a glass balustrade overlooking the entrance hall and reception room, Velux skylights, tiled flooring and a shelved hotpress.

Master Bedroom 20'3" x 18'4" (6.17m x 5.6m) - Luxury master suite boasting extensive space for furniture with dual aspect windows, a uPVC door to a large balcony with superb garden and open field views, herringbone effect tiled flooring, a fitted dressing table/desk, low voltage ceiling spotlights, hanging pendant lights and doors to the en-suite and dressing room.

Dressing Room - Fitted with a range of wardrobes, drawers and shelves with hang rails, a window and wood effect tiled flooring.

En-Suite Shower Room - Stylish suite comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a wash hand basin set into a floating effect vanity unit with a lighted mirror above, a spacious walk-in shower with a rainfall showerhead and a thermostatic showerhead, a window, tiled flooring and splashbacks, a heated towel rail, low voltage spotlights and an extractor fan.

Bedroom Two 16'7" x 10'5" (5.05m x 3.18m) - Spacious double sized bedroom with a window with a folding wood blind, a Velux skylight, carpeted flooring, low-voltage spotlights and a door to the en-suite.

En-Suite Shower Room - Modern suite comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a wash hand basin set into a floating effect vanity unit, a step-in-in shower with a rainfall showerhead, a Velux skylight, tiled flooring and splashbacks, a heated towel rail, low voltage spotlights and an extractor fan.

Bedroom Three 12'1" x 10'5" (3.68m x 3.18m) - Another spacious double sized bedroom with a small low-level window, Velux skylights, low voltage spotlights and carpeted flooring.

Bedroom Four 11'8" x 11'8" (3.56m x 3.56m) - Double sized bedroom with a window and tiled flooring.

Bathroom - Modern suite comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a wash hand basin set into a floating effect vanity unit, a walk-in double shower, a freestanding deep set bathtub, a window, a Velux skylight, wood effect tiled flooring, a tall vertical radiator, cable spotlights and an extractor fan.

Double Detached Garage 27'6" x 19'6" (8.38m x 5.94m) - With twin doors, a utility room with units and a sink basin, a modern shower room comprising a low-level WC, wash hand basin and shower enclosure, and a room above the garage into the eaves measuring 27'2" x 17'7" (8.28m x 5.36m)

Outside:

Access to the grounds is made via an electric sliding solid wood gate opening onto an extensive tarmac driveway providing ample off-road parking space and a turning area, generous and beautifully presented professionally landscaped gardens which are mostly laid to lawn with a large paved patio, a tool store, a potting shed and an abundance of established plants, flowers, shrubs and mature trees maintaining a high degree of privacy.

This four bedroom detached home is on the market priced at offers over £835,000

Take a look inside this stunning modern property

Photo: Express Estate Agency

This four bedroom detached home is on the market priced at offers over £835,000

Take a look inside this stunning modern property

Photo: Express Estate Agency

This four bedroom detached home is on the market priced at offers over £835,000

Take a look inside this stunning modern property

Photo: Express Estate Agency

This four bedroom detached home is on the market priced at offers over £835,000

Take a look inside this stunning modern property

Photo: Express Estate Agency

