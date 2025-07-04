Check out this stunning detached residence in a prime countryside setting

Constructed circa 2017, the property at 5a Cross Lane, Lisburn, is on the market with Express Estate Agency priced at offers over £835,000.

This home is nestled within a mature, private site, this striking residence showcases a thoughtfully designed layout that perfectly blends luxurious open-plan living with contemporary comfort.

Every aspect of the home reflects uncompromising quality and a no-expense-spared approach to both finishes and fittings.

This outstanding home offers the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and practicality – set in a peaceful yet accessible location. An ideal choice for families or discerning buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind property.

The bright, expansive interior comprises:

Entrance Hall - Welcoming reception hall with a gallery-style landing and adjoining dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled flooring and a shelved hotpress with pressurised water taps.

Living Room 35'1" x 18'5" (10.7m x 5.61m) - Stunning and generously sized reception room with a high vaulted ceiling, multi-aspect double glazed windows including a pitched feature window and two Velux skylights, a uPVC door to the external with internal timber sliding doors, a wood burning stove and a wooden open tread staircase to the first floor.

Kitchen/Dining/Living 33'5" (10.19) x 25'2" (7.67) (at widest points) - Open plan living space boasting two sets of uPVC bi-folding doors to the wrap-around patio, tiled flooring, low voltage ceiling spotlights and hanging feature pendant lights. The kitchen is fitted with a range of stylish wall and base units with complementing worktops, a centre island with space for breakfast dining, an inset Franke one and a half stainless steel sink basin with a drainer and Quooker boiling tap, an integrated set of high spec appliances including a fridge, freezer, dishwasher, Siemens double electric oven, microwave, plate warmer, five ring-ceramic hob and overhead extractor hood, as well as a pull-out bin and a pull-out larder.

Living/Dining Area 34'3" x 18'4" (10.44m x 5.6m) - Bright and spacious sized open plan reception room with multi-aspect windows, tiled flooring, low voltage spotlights, hanging feature pendant lights and a door to the utility room.

Utility Room - Fitted with a range of wall and base units with complementing worktops, an inset stainless steel sink basin, a four ring gas hob with an overhead extractor hood, space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer, tiled flooring and a uPVC door to the external.

Cloakroom WC - Comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a pedestal wash hand basin, tiled flooring and an extractor fan.

Store Room - A large walk-in store room providing ample space for storage/appliances.

First Floor Landing - Bright landing with a glass balustrade overlooking the entrance hall and reception room, Velux skylights, tiled flooring and a shelved hotpress.

Master Bedroom 20'3" x 18'4" (6.17m x 5.6m) - Luxury master suite boasting extensive space for furniture with dual aspect windows, a uPVC door to a large balcony with superb garden and open field views, herringbone effect tiled flooring, a fitted dressing table/desk, low voltage ceiling spotlights, hanging pendant lights and doors to the en-suite and dressing room.

Dressing Room - Fitted with a range of wardrobes, drawers and shelves with hang rails, a window and wood effect tiled flooring.

En-Suite Shower Room - Stylish suite comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a wash hand basin set into a floating effect vanity unit with a lighted mirror above, a spacious walk-in shower with a rainfall showerhead and a thermostatic showerhead, a window, tiled flooring and splashbacks, a heated towel rail, low voltage spotlights and an extractor fan.

Bedroom Two 16'7" x 10'5" (5.05m x 3.18m) - Spacious double sized bedroom with a window with a folding wood blind, a Velux skylight, carpeted flooring, low-voltage spotlights and a door to the en-suite.

En-Suite Shower Room - Modern suite comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a wash hand basin set into a floating effect vanity unit, a step-in-in shower with a rainfall showerhead, a Velux skylight, tiled flooring and splashbacks, a heated towel rail, low voltage spotlights and an extractor fan.

Bedroom Three 12'1" x 10'5" (3.68m x 3.18m) - Another spacious double sized bedroom with a small low-level window, Velux skylights, low voltage spotlights and carpeted flooring.

Bedroom Four 11'8" x 11'8" (3.56m x 3.56m) - Double sized bedroom with a window and tiled flooring.

Bathroom - Modern suite comprising a push button WC with a concealed cistern, a wash hand basin set into a floating effect vanity unit, a walk-in double shower, a freestanding deep set bathtub, a window, a Velux skylight, wood effect tiled flooring, a tall vertical radiator, cable spotlights and an extractor fan.

Double Detached Garage 27'6" x 19'6" (8.38m x 5.94m) - With twin doors, a utility room with units and a sink basin, a modern shower room comprising a low-level WC, wash hand basin and shower enclosure, and a room above the garage into the eaves measuring 27'2" x 17'7" (8.28m x 5.36m)

Outside:

Access to the grounds is made via an electric sliding solid wood gate opening onto an extensive tarmac driveway providing ample off-road parking space and a turning area, generous and beautifully presented professionally landscaped gardens which are mostly laid to lawn with a large paved patio, a tool store, a potting shed and an abundance of established plants, flowers, shrubs and mature trees maintaining a high degree of privacy.

