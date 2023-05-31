Choice Services unveil £2.2m refurbishment of 112 properties in Lisburn

Working alongside the Planned Maintenance team at Choice Housing, the renovation project started in October 2021 and was completed at the end of 2022. Improvements included the replacement of roofs, windows, front and rear entrance doors, boiler houses, shed doors and external decorations across the 112-property scheme and was finished without having to move tenants out of their homes.
Located on the former Ministry of Defence site in Lisburn, Pond Park forms part of 1,000 properties managed by Choice across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.
The project, which was managed by Choice Services Site Foreman and Tenant Liaison Contact Graham Barber and his team, included consultation with tenants throughout the process to ensure minimal disruption during the works. The upgrades will ensure these homes are more sustainable and energy efficient through improving roof ventilation and minimising risk of condensation.
James Sterling, Managing Director for Choice Services, said: “This was a significant upgrade project for Pond Park and the fact that we were able to deliver this without decanting any tenants and with minimal disruption is testament to the hard work of our Choice Services team and the co-operation of tenants.
“As with all schemes across the Choice portfolio, we are committed to investing in our existing properties to make them sustainable for our tenants. The upgrades to the external part of the properties will make them even more energy efficient which not only contributes environmentally but supports tenants in managing their energy costs – something which is a key concern for many at the moment.”
Choice Services, which now services more than 9,000 homes across Northern Ireland, recently won the Chartered Institute of Housing ‘Excellence in Customer Services’ award for the service provided to their tenants and follows a successful in-house transfer of the response repair services. Choice Services now deliver 80% of general response repair needs to Choice, ensuring value for money for tenants.
James added: “The work of our Choice Services team is centred around quality customer service and customer engagement and the feedback we received from tenants at Pond Park during the delivery of this project was very positive.”