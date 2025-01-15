Clanmil preserve historic buildings with major investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clanmil Housing have invested almost £500,000 to upgrade historic homes in Belfast and Annahilt, Co Down.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

College Square North and Camden Street in Belfast and the Alms Houses in Annahilt have listed building status, so upgrades had to be sensitively carried out while maintaining the homes to a high level of comfort and safety.

At the historic Alms Houses in Annahilt, an investment of £135,000 has given the three homes, dating from the 1830s, a fresh look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda Campbell, who has lived in the Alms Houses since 1987, said: “The houses look lovely now that the work has been done, and it really brightens up the outside.

Brenda Campbell in the doorway of her home at The Alms Houses Annahilt. Pic credit: Clanmil

" Annahilt is such a friendly place, everyone talks to you, and I just love living here.”

In Belfast, 12 apartments in Camden Street, off Lisburn Road were upgraded with an investment of almost £256,000.

Almost £100,000 was invested at College Square North in Belfast city centre. The 16-apartment building, also dating from the mid-1800s, has been refurbished inside and out and new kitchens were installed in each of the apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alms houses in Annahilt after being refurbished. Pic credit: Clanmil

Tony Giffen, Clanmil’s Director of Assets and Building Safety said: “Preserving the unique character of our listed homes is a priority for us, but we also want to ensure homes are comfortable, warm and safe for the people who live in them.

"It’s important for us, and our customers, that these older homes are as energy-efficient as possible, in line with our environmental strategy.

"The investment in these three sites is part of a £6m investment programme that Clanmil is rolling out during 2024-25.”