Following a company-wide vote, employees of the Co. Antrim-based firm chose to support Gaitway in its mission to assist children and young people, aged two to 25, grappling with mobility challenges, primarily arising from neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy.

The Gaitway Organisation delivers invaluable services, including local therapy sessions and facilitation of overseas treatments based on the Andras Peto method. Their holistic approach extends beyond physical development, encompassing emotionally enriching outings and social activities.

Shorlagh McConville, Mivan's business development manager and chairperson of the health, wellbeing, and social committee, said: "At Mivan, we're dedicated to supporting our local communities and charities, which is why we're thrilled to announce our charity partnership with Gaitway.

Interior fit out specialists Mivan has unveiled the Gaitway Organisation as its selected charity partner for 2024. Credit Mivan

"We understand the pivotal role businesses play in driving impactful and meaningful change to enhance the lives of those in our local communities. Through volunteering, fundraising, and leveraging our specialised in-house expertise, we're committed to extending our support to this wonderful organisation. Together, we're focused on not only strengthening community bonds but also making a tangible and lasting difference where it's needed most."

Coirle Butler, fundraising director at Gaitway Organisation, said: "Everyone at Gaitway is delighted to hear that we have been chosen as Mivan’s charity partner for the next year. Ultimately, we want to open a dedicated centre to provide therapy all year round to all that need it, I think Mivan can help us on that journey. We all look forward to a successful partnership and thanks for your support."

Mivan welcomed Gaitway and gave them a tour of our 110,000sq ft manufacturing facility before heading into the first fundraising event, the Mivan annual Bake Off competition, where Nigel Magee clinched first prize for his delectable Pecan Cake.

Mark Sands secured the People's Choice Award with his irresistible Millionaire shortbread. The momentum continues with the upcoming Belfast Marathon, where Mivan aims to field an unprecedented five relay teams, poised to make a significant impact.