Rarely does the opportunity arise to purchase a stunning 25-acre country estate with a simply superb Georgian-style gentleman’s residence – but that’s exactly what Mullaghmossan House at 107 Ballypollard Road, Magheramorne, just outside Larne, has to offer.

On sale is a spacious home spanning c.8,000 sq ft (excluding secondary and tertiary accommodation), a comprehensive equestrian hub, and a range of workshops, outbuildings and yards. The estate also includes 20 acres of quality agricultural land.

This fabulous property is on sale through Colin Graham Residential (tel: 028 9083 2832) with offers over £1,950,000.

The scene of the home is set as soon as you enter the grand reception hall, with feature height ceiling, handcrafted central staircase with double gallery landings and range of bespoke coving and joinery finishes which continue throughout the property.

The main residence boasts generous family accommodation, with up to seven double bedrooms to include a 700 sqft principal suite with dressing room, walk-in wardrobe and en suite. All bar one of the other six bedrooms enjoy en suite facilities, and three with walk-in wardrobes.

In addition to the reception hall with informal lounge area to rear, there is a separate formal drawing room, an 850 sq ft entertainment room with fitted bar area, large open plan lounge through kitchen with informal dining area, utility room, boot room, furnished cloakroom, ground floor shower room and first floor laundry room.

The detached stone outbuilding houses a triple garage which is currently used as a home gym, golf simulator/games room and first floor, self-contained, two-bedroom apartment/annex.

The equestrian hub, to the north of the estate, comprises 3,000 sq ft of stabling with tack room, feed room and store, a dry bay/wet bay/lunging pen, Martin Collins CLOPF sand arena, horse walker, concrete yard, 2,000 sq ft workshop with adjoining one bedroom annex, and more than 20 acres of quality agricultural land.

Whilst enjoying quiet, semi-rural surroundings, the property is only a short commute from Belfast, surrounding towns, local amenities, and a wide array of excellent schools.

