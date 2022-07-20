Coastal living at its best

Features include an open plan contemporary lounge/kitchen/dining area, a ground floor bedroom/family room with ensuite bathroom, a further two bedrooms (master ensuite bathroom) with sea views, a beautiful second floor room enjoying sea views and ensuite shower room, and a first floor office/bedroom with rural views.

This home has a high specification finish throughout.

It also benefits from graphite PVC windows and doors as well as oil fired central heating.

69 Largy Road, Carnlough, BT44 0JJ

Outdoor features include a lovely patio area and gardens and a generous wide driveway.

Internal accommodation includes: spacious reception hall with porcelain tiled flooring and a feature Oak staircase; reception/bedroom (5.04M X 3.45M) with view over the patio area, ensuite bathroom; lounge/kitchen/dining area (8.08M X 4.93M) with porcelain tiled flooring and lounge carpeted, with features including contemporary fitted kitchen with 30mm Snowdrift stone worktop, extensive range of high and low level units, built in larder with drawers, integrated fridge/freezer/dishwasher, attractive black three oven stove, recycling unit, stainless steel sink with mixer taps, family area with an attractive cast iron inset fireplace and large bay windows with spectacular sea views, dining area with large picture windows; bathroom; office/bedroom (3.28M X 3.81M) at widest points, country and sea views; bedroom (3.20M X 3.81M) at widest points, superb sea views; bedroom (4.90M X 4.92M) large picture window enjoying exceptional sea views, ensuite bathroom; understairs storage area with light; master bedroom (4.62M X 4.91M) with breathtaking sea views, ensuite shower room, walk in wardrobe.

Boiler house and washer dryer house.

Outdoor features include - a generous concrete driveway with ample parking, rear garden in lawns, a porcelain paved patio - suntrap - to the side of the property.

This property enjoys spectacular Coastal and Rural views

O/A £349,950

Open Plan Contemporary Lounge / Kitchen / Dining Area

Hunter Campbell tel: 028 2827 9921

The kitchen

One of the receptions

Bedroom with ensuite

One of the bedrooms

