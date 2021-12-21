Coleman’s festive fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

Laura West of Coleman’s Garden Centre said: “We hosted the charity Elf Day in aid of Alzheimer’s Society as we fully support the work it does and will continue to try to help spread the word about it. The day was a great success, under Covid safe restrictions, and raised £266.46. We look forward to continuing to create other supportive events in the future.”

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society NI, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Coleman’s Garden Centre and all of our amazing fundraisers, for being their best elves this festive period. Elf Day is a fantastic opportunity for friends, colleagues and families to come together and have some fun, but there is a serious side to this too. Christmas can be a challenging and isolating time for people affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s Society often sees an increased demand for our services from families noticing changes in loved ones over the festive period. All the money raised by the charity’s little, and not-so-little, helpers will provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”