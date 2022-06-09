Compost bag recycling scheme is launched

Gardeners can recycle their compost bags at Dobbies

Compost packaging is typically difficult for people to recycle as very few local authorities collect polythene sacks as part of kerbside collections or at recycling centres.

Research undertaken by Dobbies has shown that 30% of gardeners in Northern Ireland want to recycle more of their garden waste products and 40% of people are more likely to shop at a garden centre that is sustainably focused.

Now waste aware gardeners can recycle their compost bag at their local Dobbies’ store in Lisburn.

Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director at Dobbies, said, “With this scheme, anyone can bring in any compost packaging to Dobbies Lisburn, no matter what brand or where it was purchased, and return it to one of the recycling bins.

“We wanted to ensure gardeners across Lisburn had the opportunity to dispose of their compost packaging in a sustainable way.”

Dobbies is working with partners Evergreen Garden Care, to create garden furniture from the recycled material.

“This will be donated to Greenfingers, a charity that creates green spaces for terminally ill children.

Jane Hartley, Sustainability Marketing Manager, Evergreen Garden Care, adds “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Dobbies, rolling out the compost bag scheme across all mainline stores, including Lisburn.

“We had a trial with 10 stores to develop a collection programme that will work across all stores.