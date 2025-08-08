Set within an exclusive development of only three individually designed homes, at 3 Charlotte’s Court, this elegant property combines contemporary architecture with high-spec finishes throughout.

It is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £495,000.

Spanning three storeys, the home has been thoughtfully designed to maximise light, space, and comfort.

The striking exterior hints at the quality inside — from the advanced fresh air handling system to the zoned underfloor heating, every detail has been considered for modern, energy-efficient living.

FEATURES:

Light-filled open-plan living areas with seamless flow for entertaining to include Sun room with French doors to rear

Stylish modern kitchen with premium appliances and sleek finishes to include integrated appliances

Utility Room

Four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious principal suite

Four bathrooms with contemporary fixtures and fittings over three floors

Gas heating (Zoned and Under floor to ground floor)

Fresh air handling system / Alarm system

Triple Glazed Windows and uPVC eaves, facia and soffits

Private garden and secure parking for multiple cars

