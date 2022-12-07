Cookstown property: beautifully finished modern family home on amazing rural site
If an outstanding family home with idyllic rural views is on your property wish list, then 58b Grange Road, Cookstown may well tick all the boxes.
This superb property is currently on sale through Burns & Co estate agents (028 7963 3719) with offers over £395,000.
The beautifully finished home sits on an amazing country site with rear views over the open countryside towards Killymoon Estate. It affords easy access to local amenities, recreational facilities and excellent schools.
This modern family home offers excellent accommodation including four bedrooms (the master bedroom has an en suite), three reception rooms, a beautiful open plan kitchen / living area, mezzanine, utility room, dressing room / office, first floor shower room and a family bathroom.
It has PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating (underfloor heating downstairs), a detached garage with roof space and landscaped gardens with uninterrupted views along with a brick patio area which is perfect for outdoor entertaining.