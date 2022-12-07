Cookstown property: beautifully finished modern family home on amazing rural site

If an outstanding family home with idyllic rural views is on your property wish list, then 58b Grange Road, Cookstown may well tick all the boxes.

This superb property is currently on sale through Burns & Co estate agents (028 7963 3719) with offers over £395,000.

The beautifully finished home sits on an amazing country site with rear views over the open countryside towards Killymoon Estate. It affords easy access to local amenities, recreational facilities and excellent schools.

This modern family home offers excellent accommodation including four bedrooms (the master bedroom has an en suite), three reception rooms, a beautiful open plan kitchen / living area, mezzanine, utility room, dressing room / office, first floor shower room and a family bathroom.

It has PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating (underfloor heating downstairs), a detached garage with roof space and landscaped gardens with uninterrupted views along with a brick patio area which is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Grand entrance A beautiful church-style wooden front door leads into the spacious hallway with a feature decoration-only fireplace, eye catching oak staircase with wrought iron railings and carpet with brass rods, tiled floor with boarder, chandelier with five matching walls lights, brushed chrome double power points, under floor heating and a cloakroom.

Tastefully decorated The stylish lounge has a cast iron fireplace with granite hearth and fender, bay window, under loor heating, tiled floor, chandelier and three matching wall lights and feature wall panelling.

Designed for living The beautiful kitchen is overlooked from a mezzanine on the first floor.

Open plan living The open plan kitchen area features an extensive range of solid oak high and low level units.