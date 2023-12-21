Register
BREAKING
The four bedroom home is situated within a highly regarded development. Photos: Country EstatesThe four bedroom home is situated within a highly regarded development. Photos: Country Estates
The four bedroom home is situated within a highly regarded development. Photos: Country Estates

County Antrim property: Beautiful four bedroom family home

Number 16, Ollar Valley is a beautiful semi-detached four bedroom family home in Ballyclare.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:37 GMT

Situated within a highly regarded development just off the Templepatrick Road, the superb contemporary-styled home enjoys a well planned living layout over three floors.

The interior accommodation comprises an open plan shaker kitchen with sun lounge extension, a luxurious four piece family bathroom, and a master suite with a deluxe en-suite shower room and a fully fitted walk in dressing room/ wardrobe.

Externally there is a large private garden and the property enjoys an open aspect.

It is on the market for offers over £238,000 with Country Estates.

For more information, click here.

The property has an attractive red brick façade.

1. Ollar Valley

The property has an attractive red brick façade. Photo: Country Estates

Spacious entrance hall with porcelain tiled floor.

2. Ollar Valley

Spacious entrance hall with porcelain tiled floor. Photo: Country Estates

Lounge with Inglenook style fireplace with cast iron multi fuel stove and slate hearth.

3. Ollar Valley

Lounge with Inglenook style fireplace with cast iron multi fuel stove and slate hearth. Photo: Country Estates

Open plan kitchen equipped with a range of high and low level shaker style fitted units with contrasting work surfaces.

4. Ollar Valley

Open plan kitchen equipped with a range of high and low level shaker style fitted units with contrasting work surfaces. Photo: Country Estates

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ballyclare