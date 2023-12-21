County Antrim property: Beautiful four bedroom family home
Number 16, Ollar Valley is a beautiful semi-detached four bedroom family home in Ballyclare.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:37 GMT
Situated within a highly regarded development just off the Templepatrick Road, the superb contemporary-styled home enjoys a well planned living layout over three floors.
The interior accommodation comprises an open plan shaker kitchen with sun lounge extension, a luxurious four piece family bathroom, and a master suite with a deluxe en-suite shower room and a fully fitted walk in dressing room/ wardrobe.
Externally there is a large private garden and the property enjoys an open aspect.
It is on the market for offers over £238,000 with Country Estates.
For more information, click here.
1 / 3