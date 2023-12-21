Number 16, Ollar Valley is a beautiful semi-detached four bedroom family home in Ballyclare.

Situated within a highly regarded development just off the Templepatrick Road, the superb contemporary-styled home enjoys a well planned living layout over three floors.

The interior accommodation comprises an open plan shaker kitchen with sun lounge extension, a luxurious four piece family bathroom, and a master suite with a deluxe en-suite shower room and a fully fitted walk in dressing room/ wardrobe.

Externally there is a large private garden and the property enjoys an open aspect.

It is on the market for offers over £238,000 with Country Estates.

1 . Ollar Valley The property has an attractive red brick façade. Photo: Country Estates

2 . Ollar Valley Spacious entrance hall with porcelain tiled floor. Photo: Country Estates

3 . Ollar Valley Lounge with Inglenook style fireplace with cast iron multi fuel stove and slate hearth. Photo: Country Estates

4 . Ollar Valley Open plan kitchen equipped with a range of high and low level shaker style fitted units with contrasting work surfaces. Photo: Country Estates