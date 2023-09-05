County Antrim property: Bright and spacious three bedroom home
Number 4, Rushfield Walk in Ballyclare is a beautifully presented semi-detached property in a sought-after development.
By Helena McManus
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
The internal accommodation comprises a good size lounge, luxury fitted kitchen open to the dining area, a downstairs cloakroom with two piece suite, and three well appointed bedrooms, including a master with en-suite and a separate family bathroom.
Further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing, as well as a fully enclosed rear garden laid in lawn with a paved patio area.
The property is on the market with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents for offers over £199,950.
