Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
The property is on the market for offers over £199,950. Photos: Hunter Campbell Estate AgentsThe property is on the market for offers over £199,950. Photos: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents
The property is on the market for offers over £199,950. Photos: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

County Antrim property: Bright and spacious three bedroom home

Number 4, Rushfield Walk in Ballyclare is a beautifully presented semi-detached property in a sought-after development.
By Helena McManus
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST

The internal accommodation comprises a good size lounge, luxury fitted kitchen open to the dining area, a downstairs cloakroom with two piece suite, and three well appointed bedrooms, including a master with en-suite and a separate family bathroom.

Further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing, as well as a fully enclosed rear garden laid in lawn with a paved patio area.

The property is on the market with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents for offers over £199,950.

For more information, click here.

The beautifully presented semi-detached property is in a popular residential location.

1. Rushfield Walk

The beautifully presented semi-detached property is in a popular residential location. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Lounge with twin windows to the front and side.

2. Rushfield Walk

Lounge with twin windows to the front and side. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Fitted kitchen with range of high and low level units.

3. Rushfield Walk

Fitted kitchen with range of high and low level units. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Kitchen with dining area.

4. Rushfield Walk

Kitchen with dining area. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ballyclare