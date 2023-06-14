Register
NationalWorldTV
The property is on the market with McMillan McClure Estate Agents.
The property is on the market with McMillan McClure Estate Agents.

County Antrim property: Five bedroom detached home with a modern feel

Number 2, St James Lane is a spacious detached villa in highly regarded residential cul-de-sac on the Shore Road, Whiteabbey.
By Helena McManus
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

The modern home has five bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, plus a study/working from home room.

The interior accommodation also features two separate reception rooms with gas fires.

A recently fitted luxury kitchen is open plan to the dining area.

There is also a family bathroom with a modern white suite, and a utility room/cloakroom.

The exterior features a spacious landscaped rear garden and a garage.

The property benefits from Phoenix Gas central heating and double glazing, with a Beam central vacuum system and profit-making solar panelling.

It is convenient to Hazelbank, coastal and cycle paths, as well as the main roads to Belfast and Carrickfergus.

The impressive home is on the market for offers around £475,000 with McMillan McClure Estate Agents.

Exterior of the five-bed home.

1. 2 St James Lane

Exterior of the five-bed home. Photo: McMillan McClure Estate Agents

Reception hall with tiled floor.

2. 2 St James Lane

Reception hall with tiled floor. Photo: McMillan McClure Estate Agents

Bright and spacious living area.

3. 2 St James Lane

Bright and spacious living area. Photo: McMillan McClure Estate Agents

Lounge with polished wood flooring and gas fire.

4. 2 St James Lane

Lounge with polished wood flooring and gas fire. Photo: McMillan McClure Estate Agents

