Number 2, St James Lane is a spacious detached villa in highly regarded residential cul-de-sac on the Shore Road, Whiteabbey.

The modern home has five bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, plus a study/working from home room.

The interior accommodation also features two separate reception rooms with gas fires.

A recently fitted luxury kitchen is open plan to the dining area.

There is also a family bathroom with a modern white suite, and a utility room/cloakroom.

The exterior features a spacious landscaped rear garden and a garage.

The property benefits from Phoenix Gas central heating and double glazing, with a Beam central vacuum system and profit-making solar panelling.

It is convenient to Hazelbank, coastal and cycle paths, as well as the main roads to Belfast and Carrickfergus.

The impressive home is on the market for offers around £475,000 with McMillan McClure Estate Agents.

