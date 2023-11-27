County Antrim property: Five bedroom family home in Jordanstown area of Newtownabbey
Number 34, Meadow View is a stunning five bedroom family home located in Jordanstown.
By Helena McManus
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:59 GMT
Constructed in recent years, the detached property extends to approximately 2200 square feet and provides well-appointed accommodation throughout.
It has five double bedrooms, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen open to living/dining areas, a luxury family bathroom, and an en-suite.
In addition there is a utility room, integral garage, generous parking to the front and a pleasant enclosed private garden to the rear.
This superb home is on the market for £475,000 with Simon Brien Residential.
For more details, click here.
1 / 4