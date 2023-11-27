Register
The impressive five bedroom home is located in a sought-after development in Jordanstown. Photos: Simon Brien ResidentialThe impressive five bedroom home is located in a sought-after development in Jordanstown. Photos: Simon Brien Residential
County Antrim property: Five bedroom family home in Jordanstown area of Newtownabbey

Number 34, Meadow View is a stunning five bedroom family home located in Jordanstown.
By Helena McManus
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:59 GMT

Constructed in recent years, the detached property extends to approximately 2200 square feet and provides well-appointed accommodation throughout.

It has five double bedrooms, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen open to living/dining areas, a luxury family bathroom, and an en-suite.

In addition there is a utility room, integral garage, generous parking to the front and a pleasant enclosed private garden to the rear.

This superb home is on the market for £475,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

For more details, click here.

The superb detached family home was constructed within recent years.

1. Meadow View

The superb detached family home was constructed within recent years.

Living room with wooded floor and wood burning stove.

2. Meadow View

Living room with wooded floor and wood burning stove.

Spacious and modern kitchen kitchen with range of units, central island with quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and access to rear garden.

3. Meadow View

Spacious and modern kitchen kitchen with range of units, central island with quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and access to rear garden.

Kitchen open to family area/snug.

4. Meadow View

Kitchen open to family area/snug.

