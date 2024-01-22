Register
The stunning terrace property has a contemporary and stylish interior. Photos: Reeds Rains

County Antrim property: Five-bedroom terraced house located close to the seaside

Number 7, Kings Road is an impressive five bedroom terraced home in the charming seaside town of Whitehead.
By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 12:46 GMT

With its contemporary and stylish interior, this stunning house offers excellent family accommodation over three floors comprising three reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen through to the dining room, and four well proportioned bedrooms plus a study. There is a also deluxe shower room and a separate family bathroom.

Boasting many beautiful features including original fireplaces, exposed wood strip flooring and ceiling coving, the property also benefits from a gas fired central heating system and double glazed windows. Externally, there is an enclosed courtyard to the rear with decking.

The property is situated in the heart of Whitehead town centre with an array of shops, coffee shops, railway link and the picturesque promenade walk only minutes away.

It is on the market for offers around £279,950 with Reeds Rains, an open evening is due to be held at the property on February 1 from 6:30-7:30pm.

For more information, click here.

