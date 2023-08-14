Register
The four bedroom home in Ballynure is on the market with Hunter Campbell estate agents. Photos: Hunter CampbellThe four bedroom home in Ballynure is on the market with Hunter Campbell estate agents. Photos: Hunter Campbell
County Antrim property: Four bedroom chalet style home in an ideal location

Number 8 Castle Green is a superb chalet-style property on the outskirts of Ballynure village.
By Helena McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

Located within easy access of the M2 motorway network for ease of commuting, the detached property has four bedrooms and three separate reception rooms.

The well-planned accommodation also features an open plan kitchen/dining area, separate utility room, a downstairs cloakroom, and four well appointed bedrooms.

These include a master with an en-suite shower room and a walk in dressing room, while there is also a separate three piece family bathroom suite.

Further benefits include oil fired central heating and double glazing, as well as an integral garage and gardens to the front and rear.

The superb home is on the market for offers over £329,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The detached chalet-style property is situated just on the outskirts of Ballynure village.

1. Castle Green

The detached chalet-style property is situated just on the outskirts of Ballynure village. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Hallway with tongue and groove flooring.

2. Castle Green

Hallway with tongue and groove flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Family room with feature cast iron horseshoe style fireplace.

3. Castle Green

Family room with feature cast iron horseshoe style fireplace. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Dual aspect to family room.

4. Castle Green

Dual aspect to family room. Photo: Hunter Campbell

