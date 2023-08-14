County Antrim property: Four bedroom chalet style home in an ideal location
Located within easy access of the M2 motorway network for ease of commuting, the detached property has four bedrooms and three separate reception rooms.
The well-planned accommodation also features an open plan kitchen/dining area, separate utility room, a downstairs cloakroom, and four well appointed bedrooms.
These include a master with an en-suite shower room and a walk in dressing room, while there is also a separate three piece family bathroom suite.
Further benefits include oil fired central heating and double glazing, as well as an integral garage and gardens to the front and rear.
The superb home is on the market for offers over £329,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.