The immaculately presented detached family home is on the market with Colin Graham Residential.
County Antrim property: Four bedroom detached home with rural views

Number 127A The Burn Road in Doagh is a stunning four bedroom detached home on a fully landscaped site.
By Helena McManus
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST

The immaculately presented property with matching detached double garage enjoys an open aspect to the rear.

Located between Parkgate and Doagh, the house comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, sitting room, kitchen through dining room, utility room, four well proportioned bedrooms to include a principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary white suite.

Externally, the property enjoys gardens to the front and rear and a private driveway.

It also benefits from oil heating, PVC double glazing and a convenient location.

This magnificent home is on the market for £425,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The four bedroom home occupies a fully landscaped site.

1. The Burn Road, Doagh

The entrance hall was a composite, panelled front door with PVC double glazed side screens and a fan light over, with a tiled floor and access to an under-stairs store.

2. The Burn Road, Doagh

Lounge with gas fire in a sandstone fireplace, with matching hearth and surround.

3. The Burn Road, Doagh

Family room with twin windows to front elevation.

4. The Burn Road, Doagh

