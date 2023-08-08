Number 127A The Burn Road in Doagh is a stunning four bedroom detached home on a fully landscaped site.

The immaculately presented property with matching detached double garage enjoys an open aspect to the rear.

Located between Parkgate and Doagh, the house comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, sitting room, kitchen through dining room, utility room, four well proportioned bedrooms to include a principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary white suite.

Externally, the property enjoys gardens to the front and rear and a private driveway.

It also benefits from oil heating, PVC double glazing and a convenient location.

This magnificent home is on the market for £425,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . The Burn Road, Doagh The four bedroom home occupies a fully landscaped site. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . The Burn Road, Doagh The entrance hall was a composite, panelled front door with PVC double glazed side screens and a fan light over, with a tiled floor and access to an under-stairs store. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . The Burn Road, Doagh Lounge with gas fire in a sandstone fireplace, with matching hearth and surround. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . The Burn Road, Doagh Family room with twin windows to front elevation. Photo: Colin Graham Residential