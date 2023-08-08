County Antrim property: Four bedroom detached home with rural views
The immaculately presented property with matching detached double garage enjoys an open aspect to the rear.
Located between Parkgate and Doagh, the house comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, sitting room, kitchen through dining room, utility room, four well proportioned bedrooms to include a principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary white suite.
Externally, the property enjoys gardens to the front and rear and a private driveway.
It also benefits from oil heating, PVC double glazing and a convenient location.
This magnificent home is on the market for £425,000 with Colin Graham Residential.