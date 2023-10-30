Register
The modern detached family home is situated in a quiet and highly regarded new development in Jordanstown. Photo: McMillan McClureThe modern detached family home is situated in a quiet and highly regarded new development in Jordanstown. Photo: McMillan McClure
County Antrim property: Four bedroom family home with a luxury finish

Number 33, Oakfield Park is a beautifully finished family home in Jordanstown.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:14 GMT

Located in a popular residential area, it has four bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

With gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames, the property also benefits from landscaped gardens.

It is on the market for offers over £374,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Exterior of the four bedroom property.

1. Oakfield Park

Exterior of the four bedroom property. Photo: McMillan McClure

Hallway with parquet tiled flooring.

2. Oakfield Park

Hallway with parquet tiled flooring. Photo: McMillan McClure

Lounge with parquet tiled flooring, wood burning stove, and feature mantle.

3. Oakfield Park

Lounge with parquet tiled flooring, wood burning stove, and feature mantle. Photo: McMillan McClure

Luxury fitted kitchen with French doors to the rear.

4. Oakfield Park

Luxury fitted kitchen with French doors to the rear. Photo: McMillan McClure

