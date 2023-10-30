County Antrim property: Four bedroom family home with a luxury finish
Number 33, Oakfield Park is a beautifully finished family home in Jordanstown.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:14 GMT
Located in a popular residential area, it has four bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.
With gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames, the property also benefits from landscaped gardens.
It is on the market for offers over £374,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.
