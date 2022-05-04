The four-bedroom property includes recently renovated bathrooms and en suites, all finished to a high specification.

Further features include entertainment hubs with touch point controls, a sound system within each room’s ceiling, a BEAM vacuum system, granite sills throughout the home, gas heating, and double glazing.

Externally the property boasts off street parking and landscaped gardens with patio and decked areas.

The interior accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall complete with herringbone wooden floor.

There is a downstairs cloakroom with a contemporary two piece white suite comprising a pedestal wash hand basin and WC.

The spacious lounge area has a bespoke fitted gas fire and windows overlooking the landscaped communal area.

Also on the ground floor is a luxury fitted kitchen/dining area with range of high and low level units in contrasting solid walnut and high gloss. There is also a utility room with a matching larder unit with BEAM vacuum hub and gas fired central heating boiler, as well as a hardwood double glazed back door.

On the first floor is a spacious master bedroom with high gloss laminate flooring, and a bespoke fitted TV that recesses from the ceiling via remote control. The en-suite has a walk in shower with waterfall attachment overhead, along with a feature porthole window with bespoke stone splashback.

There are three further bedrooms, all with laminate flooring.

Meanwhile, the modern high spec bathroom is complete with stand alone bath with upstanding mixer taps, walk in shower with mains touch point shower and waterfall attachment overhead.

Externally the property has a brick pavior private driveway with electronic controlled gates and a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden with paved patio area, imitation lawn and decked area.

The property is on the market for £330,000 with Reeds Rains.