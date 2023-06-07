Number 55 Rodgers Bay, Carrickfergus is a four bedroom penthouse apartment with stunning sea views.

The well-planned and adaptable family accommodation includes an open plan lounge kitchen and turreted dining area with access to a balcony.

There is a well-fitted kitchen area with an excellent range of walnut effect high gloss units and integrated appliances.

The property has four bedrooms, including a particularly spacious master and second bedrooms - each with large en-suite facilities.

In addition the interior accommodation features a deluxe family bathroom with a white suite and wall mounted shower.

The apartment benefits from double glazing in UPVC frames and gas fired central heating.

It has a south-facing balcony, enjoying the sun for the most part of the day, as well as lift access and an intercom lock release system.

Within minutes walk of the marina, shopping facilities and restaurants, this beautiful home provides easy access to the main roads to both Belfast and Larne.

It is on the market for £349,950 with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents.

1 . 55 Rodgers Bay The exterior of the property (highlighted in red). Photo: Hunter Campbell

2 . 55 Rodgers Bay Reception hall with walnut effect wood strip flooring and cloaks cupboard. Photo: Hunter Campbell

3 . 55 Rodgers Bay Lounge area. Photo: Hunter Campbell

4 . 55 Rodgers Bay Double glazed patio doors to south/southwest facing balcony. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Next Page Page 1 of 3