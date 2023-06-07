Register
County Antrim property: Four bedroom penthouse apartment with stunning sea views

Number 55 Rodgers Bay, Carrickfergus is a four bedroom penthouse apartment with stunning sea views.
By Helena McManus
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

The well-planned and adaptable family accommodation includes an open plan lounge kitchen and turreted dining area with access to a balcony.

There is a well-fitted kitchen area with an excellent range of walnut effect high gloss units and integrated appliances.

The property has four bedrooms, including a particularly spacious master and second bedrooms - each with large en-suite facilities.

In addition the interior accommodation features a deluxe family bathroom with a white suite and wall mounted shower.

The apartment benefits from double glazing in UPVC frames and gas fired central heating.

It has a south-facing balcony, enjoying the sun for the most part of the day, as well as lift access and an intercom lock release system.

Within minutes walk of the marina, shopping facilities and restaurants, this beautiful home provides easy access to the main roads to both Belfast and Larne.

It is on the market for £349,950 with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents.

The exterior of the property (highlighted in red).

1. 55 Rodgers Bay

The exterior of the property (highlighted in red). Photo: Hunter Campbell

Reception hall with walnut effect wood strip flooring and cloaks cupboard.

2. 55 Rodgers Bay

Reception hall with walnut effect wood strip flooring and cloaks cupboard. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Lounge area.

3. 55 Rodgers Bay

Lounge area. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Double glazed patio doors to south/southwest facing balcony.

4. 55 Rodgers Bay

Double glazed patio doors to south/southwest facing balcony. Photo: Hunter Campbell

