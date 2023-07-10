Number 108 Hillhead Road, Ballyclare is an impressive detached home with six bedrooms, a double garage, and even its own gym.

The residence extends to approximately 6,000 square feet, encompassing a basement level entertainment hub.

It occupies a 0.66 acre site that enjoys quiet, rural surroundings, whilst being located only a short commute from Belfast, surrounding towns, local amenities, and a wide array of excellent schools.

The property offers both generous and adaptable family accommodation, and is finished to an exceptional specification throughout.

Boasting an impressive reception hall, furnished cloakroom, three separate reception rooms, luxury fitted kitchen with informal living/dining area, rear hall and utility room to ground floor level, there is also a games room, cinema room and luggage room and four first floor en-suite bedrooms, three of which have walk in wardrobes/dressing rooms.

Accessed via a linked walkway, accommodation over the garage includes a gym with a sprung floor and a contemporary shower room.

Externally there are twin entrance pillars leading to a private driveway area finished in tarmac, a double car port, double garage with utility store and shower room, and gardens to the front, side and rear finished mainly in lawn.

Other attributes include a patio area and timber barbecue area, PVC double glazing, oil fired central heating system with underfloor heating to the ground floor and basement levels, gas heating to the garage and gym, and an alarm system.

The amazing property is on the market for offers over £675,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . Hillhead Road, Ballyclare The stunning detached family residence on Hillhead Road, Ballyclare enjoys quiet, rural surroundings, whilst being within easy commuting distance from Belfast. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Hillhead Road, Ballyclare The spacious reception hall features a composite front door with PVC double glazed side screen, stairwell to the first floor gallery landing, stairwell to the basement, and access to a store. Double doors lead through to the lounge. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Hillhead Road, Ballyclare The lounge with its feature dual aspect corner window enjoying rural views. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . Hillhead Road, Ballyclare Furnished cloakroom with contemporary white two piece suite. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

