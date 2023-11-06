Register
The beautiful four bedroom home is located in the Ollar Valley development in Ballyclare.

County Antrim property: Modern four bedroom family home

Number 7, Ollar Valley is a fantastic detached family home located just off Jubilee Road in Ballyclare.
By Helena McManus
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT

The interior features a lounge with a feature cast iron wood burner, and a luxury fitted kitchen open to the dining area.

The stunning home benefits from a sun room off the kitchen as well as a separate utility room, plumbed for a washing machine. There is also a cloakroom with a white two piece suite.

The second floor consists of four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family bathroom with a white four piece suite.

Externally, the property boasts an open aspect to the front with views over the surrounding countryside, a fully enclosed rear garden laid in lawn, a paved patio area, and a tarmac driveway to the side.

The property is on the market for offers over £289,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The property has a handsome red brick exterior.

Lounge with cast iron wood burning stove.

Lounge with cast iron wood burning stove.

Modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and island unit.

Modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and island unit.

Bright and spacious dining area.

Bright and spacious dining area.

Bright and spacious dining area. Photo: Hunter Campbell

