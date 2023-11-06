County Antrim property: Modern four bedroom family home
The interior features a lounge with a feature cast iron wood burner, and a luxury fitted kitchen open to the dining area.
The stunning home benefits from a sun room off the kitchen as well as a separate utility room, plumbed for a washing machine. There is also a cloakroom with a white two piece suite.
The second floor consists of four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family bathroom with a white four piece suite.
Externally, the property boasts an open aspect to the front with views over the surrounding countryside, a fully enclosed rear garden laid in lawn, a paved patio area, and a tarmac driveway to the side.
The property is on the market for offers over £289,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.