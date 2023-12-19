Number 10, Hansons Hall Park is a recently-constructed, four-bedroom family home in Ballyclare.

Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, the modern home is just a short distance from a host of local amenities ranging from shops, schools, cafes, parks, leisure facilities and transport links to Belfast City Centre and elsewhere.

Internally the property comprises an entrance hall with cloaks WC, a spacious lounge, a kitchen with informal dining area open plan to the sun room, as well as a separate utility room.

The first floor comprises four well proportioned bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, with a lavish family bathroom completing the accommodation. The property also benefits from a security alarm system.

Externally the property features a small garden area to the front in pink stone, a driveway to side offering ample car parking and a fully enclosed rear garden laid in lawn with paved patio area and externally installed power outlets to complete the outside space.

It is on the market for offers around £274,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

1 . Hansons Hall Park The recently constructed detached property is in the Hansons Hall development of Ballyclare. Photo: Hunter Campbell

2 . Hanson Hall Park Reception hall with ceramic tiled flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell

3 . Hansons Hall Park Lounge with twin windows to the front and ceramic tiled flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell

4 . Hansons Hall Park Kitchen with range of high and low level units with complimentary work surfaces. Photo: Hunter Campbell