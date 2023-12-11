Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newly built in recent years, the modern home has the benefit of country and sea views.

The interior accommodation features a beautiful entrance hallway with feature panelling on the staircase, an under stairs storage cupboard, and grey laminate wood effect flooring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The utility/storage area is plumbed for a washing machine and with power for a tumble dryer. There is also a downstairs WC with a white suite comprising a low flush WC and wall-mounted sink.

The three bedroom home was newly built in recent years. Photo: Best Lets NI

The living room has grey laminate wood effect flooring and a feature panel wall, with folding bifold doors leading to the kitchen / dining area. This space has an excellent range of charcoal upper and lower level units, an anthracite sink, electric hob and oven, and an integrated dishwasher.

There is space for a fridge and plumbing for an American fridge freezer. The kitchen also has stunning Quartz marble effect worktops and a mirrored splashback, with marble effect tiled flooring.

The dining area benefits from bifold doors which close off both the sun room and living room to allow separation when desired; these were imported from England and are bespoke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sunroom itself is a fabulous bright space with country and sea views from each window and doors to the rear garden.

The three bedroom home enjoys a modern finish throughout. Photos: Best Lets NI

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a lovely adult space with doors opening onto the balcony roof garden enjoying panoramic views. Connected to the master bedroom is an en-suite with a low flush WC, wall-mounted sink, and a large shower enclosure with thermostatically controlled shower, sliding glass doors and grey tiles floor to ceiling.

The second bedroom is currently set up as a dressing room with a large feature window and spotlight lighting, while bedroom three has grey laminate effect wood flooring and a large window.

The bathroom has a white suite comprising of a low flush WC, a modern bowl sink mounted on a vanity unit with light up mirror, and a feature free standing bath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exterior of the property includes a front garden laid in lawn, a tarmac driveway with ample parking for several cars, and a patio area with built in bespoke seating.

This stunning home is on the market with Best Lets NI for offers around £214,950.