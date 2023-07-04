County Antrim property: Modern two bedroom apartment in south Belfast's The Bakery
The first floor apartment overlooks Burmah Street and benefits from tall floor to ceiling heights, offering bright and spacious accommodation.
With a large open plan kitchen, dining, and living space, the property also features two double bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, along with a contemporary family bathroom.
The impressive main entrance foyer to the building is finished in eye-catching black and white tiling and painted wall panelling to echo the grand style of the original lobby.
The development also benefits from a unique courtyard garden area, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.
The Bakery enjoys a superb location overlooking Ormeau Park on the Ormeau Road, a main arterial route into Belfast City Centre.
The property is on the market for offers over £225,000 with Simon Brien Residential.
For more details, visit the estate agent’s website here.