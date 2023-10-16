Register
The detached property is located off the Old Carrick Road. Photos: McMillan McClureThe detached property is located off the Old Carrick Road. Photos: McMillan McClure
The detached property is located off the Old Carrick Road. Photos: McMillan McClure

County Antrim property: Spacious four-bedroom family home in Newtownabbey

Number 5, Hedgelea Park is a detached family home in highly regarded area of Newtownabbey.
By Helena McManus
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST

Situated off the Old Carrick Road, the spacious property has four bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from an en-suite shower room.

There are three reception rooms along with a modern fitted kitchen, luxury family bathroom, and to the exterior, a detached garage and enclosed rear garden.

With gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames, this stunning home also has views of Cavehill and Belfast Lough.

It is on the market for offers over £319,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The property has a detached garage and garden space to the front and rear.

1. 5 Hedgelea Park

The property has a detached garage and garden space to the front and rear. Photo: McMillan McClure

Front entrance to the property.

2. 5 Hedgelea Park

Front entrance to the property. Photo: McMillan McClure

Bright and spacious reception hall with laminate wood flooring.

3. 5 Hedgelea Park

Bright and spacious reception hall with laminate wood flooring. Photo: McMillan McClure

View of reception hall from front door.

4. 5 Hedgelea Park

View of reception hall from front door. Photo: McMillan McClure

