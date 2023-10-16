County Antrim property: Spacious four-bedroom family home in Newtownabbey
Number 5, Hedgelea Park is a detached family home in highly regarded area of Newtownabbey.
Situated off the Old Carrick Road, the spacious property has four bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from an en-suite shower room.
There are three reception rooms along with a modern fitted kitchen, luxury family bathroom, and to the exterior, a detached garage and enclosed rear garden.
With gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames, this stunning home also has views of Cavehill and Belfast Lough.
It is on the market for offers over £319,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.
