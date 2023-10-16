Number 5, Hedgelea Park is a detached family home in highly regarded area of Newtownabbey.

Situated off the Old Carrick Road, the spacious property has four bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from an en-suite shower room.

There are three reception rooms along with a modern fitted kitchen, luxury family bathroom, and to the exterior, a detached garage and enclosed rear garden.

With gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames, this stunning home also has views of Cavehill and Belfast Lough.

It is on the market for offers over £319,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

For more information, click here.

1 . 5 Hedgelea Park The property has a detached garage and garden space to the front and rear. Photo: McMillan McClure

2 . 5 Hedgelea Park Front entrance to the property. Photo: McMillan McClure

3 . 5 Hedgelea Park Bright and spacious reception hall with laminate wood flooring. Photo: McMillan McClure

4 . 5 Hedgelea Park View of reception hall from front door. Photo: McMillan McClure