County Antrim property: Spacious two-bedroom apartment just a stone's throw from Carrickfergus Castle
Number 9, Essex Court, is a spacious two-bedroom apartment just a stone's throw from Carrickfergus Castle.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
The immaculately presented first floor duplex apartment is within walking distance to the marina, shops and other amenities of the town.
The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge through dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, two large double bedrooms and a deluxe bathroom with a white three piece suite.
It is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £99,950.
For more information, click here.
1 / 3