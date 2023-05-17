Register
The property is on the market with Colin Graham Residential.

County Antrim property: Stunning £1.25m home with its own tennis court

Cherryfields is an impressive detached residence with five bedrooms, its own separate two-bedroom coach house, and even a tennis court.

By Helena McManus
Published 17th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:15 BST

It occupies a private, mature, south-facing site located on the periphery of Templepatrick village in County Antrim.

The high quality, high performance home was constructed by specialist housebuilders, Kudos, in 2006.

The property occupies a 1.5 acre landscaped site, with extensive manicured gardens and hard landscaping, a range of outbuildings and an enclosed AstroTurf tennis court.

Other desirable features include range of exclusive handmade and fitted furniture, sliding sash and French casement windows, a quality highly efficient Air Source Heat Pump, an underfloor heating system to the ground and first floor levels, a Beam vacuum system, an in-built sound and speaker system, 1Gb broadband availability and a comprehensive security system.

With five bedrooms, four of them en-suite, the interior floor plan also features a luxury bespoke kitchen, a study, a crafts room, a dining room, and a games room.

The detached coach house has an open plan lounge/through kitchen and two additional bedrooms.

The stunning residence is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £1,250,000.

The exterior of the impressive five-bedroom home.

1. Cherryfields

The exterior of the impressive five-bedroom home. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

The twin entrance pillars.

2. Cherryfields

The twin entrance pillars. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Entrance hall with solid timber flooring.

3. Cherryfields

Entrance hall with solid timber flooring. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Lounge with polished limestone inglenook fireplace.

4. Cherryfields

Lounge with polished limestone inglenook fireplace. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

