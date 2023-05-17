Cherryfields is an impressive detached residence with five bedrooms, its own separate two-bedroom coach house, and even a tennis court.

It occupies a private, mature, south-facing site located on the periphery of Templepatrick village in County Antrim.

The high quality, high performance home was constructed by specialist housebuilders, Kudos, in 2006.

The property occupies a 1.5 acre landscaped site, with extensive manicured gardens and hard landscaping, a range of outbuildings and an enclosed AstroTurf tennis court.

Other desirable features include range of exclusive handmade and fitted furniture, sliding sash and French casement windows, a quality highly efficient Air Source Heat Pump, an underfloor heating system to the ground and first floor levels, a Beam vacuum system, an in-built sound and speaker system, 1Gb broadband availability and a comprehensive security system.

With five bedrooms, four of them en-suite, the interior floor plan also features a luxury bespoke kitchen, a study, a crafts room, a dining room, and a games room.

The detached coach house has an open plan lounge/through kitchen and two additional bedrooms.

The stunning residence is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £1,250,000.

