County Antrim property: stunning three bedroom detached bungalow in Ballymena

Number 30, Garveywood is a stunning three bedroom detached home in Ballymena.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 15:25 GMT

The chalet bungalow has two reception rooms, a kitchen dining area, a utility room, cloakroom, and a recently installed first floor bathroom.

It benefits from an oil fired central heating system and recently installed PVC double glazed windows and doors.

To the exterior are two car parking spaces and a detached garage, gardens in lawn, a paved rear yard and a pathway surrounding the house.

Located off the Grove Road, it is convenient to Ballymena town centre and to the A26 and M2 for commuters.

The beautiful home is on the market for offers around £270,000 wth Homes Independent.

Number 30, Garveywood is a stunning three bedroom detached home in Ballymena.

1. Garveywood

Photos: Homes Independent

The house is situated on a spacious corner plot.

2. Garveywood

The house is situated on a spacious corner plot.

Entrance hall with herringbone style tiled flooring.

3. Garveywood

Entrance hall with herringbone style tiled flooring.

Lounge with open gas fire.

4. Garveywood

Lounge with open gas fire.

