The chalet bungalow has two reception rooms, a kitchen dining area, a utility room, cloakroom, and a recently installed first floor bathroom.

It benefits from an oil fired central heating system and recently installed PVC double glazed windows and doors.

To the exterior are two car parking spaces and a detached garage, gardens in lawn, a paved rear yard and a pathway surrounding the house.

Located off the Grove Road, it is convenient to Ballymena town centre and to the A26 and M2 for commuters.

The beautiful home is on the market for offers around £270,000 wth Homes Independent.

For more information, click here.

1 . Garveywood Number 30, Garveywood is a stunning three bedroom detached home in Ballymena. Photos: Homes Independent Photo: Homes Independent

2 . Garveywood The house is situated on a spacious corner plot. Photo: Homes Independent

3 . Garveywood Entrance hall with herringbone style tiled flooring. Photo: Homes Independent

4 . Garveywood Lounge with open gas fire. Photo: Homes Independent