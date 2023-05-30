Register
The stylish property is on the market with Colin Graham Residential.

County Antrim property: Stylish five bedroom home with annexe and garden office

Number 54, Sealstown Road is a stylish detached home with a separate annexe and a garden office.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th May 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:53 BST

Located in the Mallusk area, the property has been sympathetically renovated over recent years to provide a blend of contemporary design finished to an exceptional specification, whilst retaining the unique character throughout.

The main dwelling comprises an entrance hall, lounge with contemporary electric fire, modern fitted kitchen with informal dining area, a separate family room/additional bedroom, utility room, furnished cloakroom, three well proportioned bedrooms, and a deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary four piece suite.

The adjoining annexe, which can be accessed from the main dwelling or via private entrances, comprises an entrance hall, open plan living/kitchen/dining, modern fitted kitchen, utility room, two well proportioned bedrooms, and a deluxe shower room.

Externally the property enjoys power-operated double gates leading to a generous sized private driveway area, extensive landscaped gardens with adjoining grass paddock, a garden room/home office with attached furnished cloakroom, and a large attached garage/workshop set to the rear.

Other attributes include oil heating to the main residence, gas and underfloor heating to the annexe, PVC double glazing, and a CCTV system.

It is on the market for £375,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The detached residence with an adjoining self-contained annexe.

1. Sealstown Road

The detached residence with an adjoining self-contained annexe.

Lounge with French doors leading to driveway and gardens.

2. Sealstown Road

Lounge with French doors leading to driveway and gardens.

Modern fitted kitchen with high and low level storage units.

3. Sealstown Road

Modern fitted kitchen with high and low level storage units.

Family room with exposed brick wall.

4. Sealstown Road

Family room with exposed brick wall.

