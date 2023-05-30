Number 54, Sealstown Road is a stylish detached home with a separate annexe and a garden office.

Located in the Mallusk area, the property has been sympathetically renovated over recent years to provide a blend of contemporary design finished to an exceptional specification, whilst retaining the unique character throughout.

The main dwelling comprises an entrance hall, lounge with contemporary electric fire, modern fitted kitchen with informal dining area, a separate family room/additional bedroom, utility room, furnished cloakroom, three well proportioned bedrooms, and a deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary four piece suite.

The adjoining annexe, which can be accessed from the main dwelling or via private entrances, comprises an entrance hall, open plan living/kitchen/dining, modern fitted kitchen, utility room, two well proportioned bedrooms, and a deluxe shower room.

Externally the property enjoys power-operated double gates leading to a generous sized private driveway area, extensive landscaped gardens with adjoining grass paddock, a garden room/home office with attached furnished cloakroom, and a large attached garage/workshop set to the rear.

Other attributes include oil heating to the main residence, gas and underfloor heating to the annexe, PVC double glazing, and a CCTV system.

It is on the market for £375,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

1 . Sealstown Road The detached residence with an adjoining self-contained annexe. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Sealstown Road Lounge with French doors leading to driveway and gardens. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Sealstown Road Modern fitted kitchen with high and low level storage units. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . Sealstown Road Family room with exposed brick wall. Photo: Colin Graham Residential