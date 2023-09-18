Register
The six-bedroom townhouse is located on Curran Road, Larne. Photo: Independent HomesThe six-bedroom townhouse is located on Curran Road, Larne. Photo: Independent Homes
County Antrim property: Take a look inside this colourful six-bedroom townhouse

Number 82, Curran Road is a beautifully presented six-bedroom townhouse in Larne.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST

The property has two reception rooms, enclosed gardens, gas heating, and UPVC double glazing.

Within close proximity to the town and the Antrim Coast, it is on the market for offers around £179,950 with Independent Homes.

For more details, click here.

Lounge with bay window.

1. Curran Road

Lounge with bay window. Photo: Independent Homes

Dining area.

2. Curran Road

Dining area. Photo: Independent Homes

Kitchen with high and low level units.

3. Curran Road

Kitchen with high and low level units. Photo: Independent Homes

Master bedroom.

4. Curran Road

Master bedroom. Photo: Independent Homes

