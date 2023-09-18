County Antrim property: Take a look inside this colourful six-bedroom townhouse
Number 82, Curran Road is a beautifully presented six-bedroom townhouse in Larne.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
The property has two reception rooms, enclosed gardens, gas heating, and UPVC double glazing.
Within close proximity to the town and the Antrim Coast, it is on the market for offers around £179,950 with Independent Homes.
For more details, click here.
1 / 4