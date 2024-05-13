The historic home, located just three miles from Ballyclare, has been extensively and sympathetically refurbished, with a spacious living room, country style kitchen, and four well proportioned bedrooms including a master with en-suite shower room.

There is also a separate dining room, utility room, luxury bathroom suite, downstairs shower room, and study.

The property benefits from UPVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, and driveway parking for several vehicles.

To the exterior is a spacious detached garage/workshop with cavity wall and double UPVC doors, all set in beautiful mature gardens in lawn with a paved sitting area.

It is on the market for offers around £500,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

1 . Tildarg Road The stunning period residence and former pub has been extensively and sympathetically refurbished. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

2 . Tildarg Road Entrance hall with quarry tiled floor. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

3 . Tildarg Road Living room with solid wood floor, corniced rose, cast iron fireplace with tiled hearth, and wood panelled walls. Photo: Simon Brien Residential