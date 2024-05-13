County Antrim property: this historic four-bedroom residence set in mature gardens is located just three miles from Ballyclare

By Helena McManus
Published 13th May 2024, 15:21 BST
Number 19, Tildarg Road is a stunning period residence and former pub dating back to 1850.

The historic home, located just three miles from Ballyclare, has been extensively and sympathetically refurbished, with a spacious living room, country style kitchen, and four well proportioned bedrooms including a master with en-suite shower room.

There is also a separate dining room, utility room, luxury bathroom suite, downstairs shower room, and study.

The property benefits from UPVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, and driveway parking for several vehicles.

To the exterior is a spacious detached garage/workshop with cavity wall and double UPVC doors, all set in beautiful mature gardens in lawn with a paved sitting area.

It is on the market for offers around £500,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

For more information, click here.

