County Antrim property: This three bedroom home has featured on Channel 4's Love It or List It

Number 10 Carnduff Road, Larne is an exceptional detached bungalow that has already had a starring role on the small screen.
By Helena McManus
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

The three bedroom property featured on Channel 4’s ‘Love It or List It’, hosted by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, back in 2018.

The family home enjoys an elevated site with far-reaching views over open countryside, stretching to Larne Lough and Islandmagee.

Extended and tastefully presented throughout, this home is spacious with a bright open plan lounge, kitchen and casual dining area.

There is a separate family room, which could also be used as a fourth bedroom, with a feature granite fireplace.

The interior accommodation also features three well proportioned bedrooms, with the second bedroom enjoying the benefits of an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom with a contemporary white suite includes a freestanding bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

To the exterior of the property are delightful mature gardens in lawns to the front, side, and rear, with patio areas, a hot tub enclosure and range of garden stores.

There is also a separate block built utility room.

With double glazing in UPVC frames and oil fired central heating installed, the property is in an enviable rural yet convenient location, affording easy access by car to Larne and the main roads to Belfast and Carrickfergus.

It is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

