County Antrim property: This three-bedroom home is ideal for a first-time buyer
Number 79, Fairview Farm Road is an immaculately presented three-bedroom home in Ballyclare.
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Located in a popular residential development, the semi-detached property is a perfect opportunity for a first-time buyer, or for a family looking to settle down and enjoy their new home.
With uPVC double glazing throughout and gas fired central heating, the property has a private driveway providing parking for two cars, as well as an enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area.
It is on the market with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents for offers over £167,950.
