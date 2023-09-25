Register
The semi-detached home is located in the popular residential development of Fairview Farm, Ballyclare. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents
County Antrim property: This three-bedroom home is ideal for a first-time buyer

Number 79, Fairview Farm Road is an immaculately presented three-bedroom home in Ballyclare.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST

Located in a popular residential development, the semi-detached property is a perfect opportunity for a first-time buyer, or for a family looking to settle down and enjoy their new home.

With uPVC double glazing throughout and gas fired central heating, the property has a private driveway providing parking for two cars, as well as an enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area.

It is on the market with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents for offers over £167,950.

For more information, click here.

Lounge with feature wall-mounted electric fire.

1. Fairview Farm Road

Kitchen/diner with range of high and low level units.

2. Fairview Farm Road

Master bedroom.

3. Fairview Farm Road

Bedroom used as home office.

4. Fairview Farm Road

