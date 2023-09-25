County Antrim property: This three-bedroom home is ideal for a first-time buyer

Number 79, Fairview Farm Road is an immaculately presented three-bedroom home in Ballyclare.

Located in a popular residential development, the semi-detached property is a perfect opportunity for a first-time buyer, or for a family looking to settle down and enjoy their new home.

With uPVC double glazing throughout and gas fired central heating, the property has a private driveway providing parking for two cars, as well as an enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area.

It is on the market with Hunter Campbell Estate Agents for offers over £167,950.

1 . Fairview Farm Road Lounge with feature wall-mounted electric fire. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

2 . Fairview Farm Road Kitchen/diner with range of high and low level units. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

3 . Fairview Farm Road Master bedroom. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

4 . Fairview Farm Road Bedroom used as home office. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents