County Antrim property: Three bedroom home with garden office
Number 9 Beech Hill, Larne is a beautifully finished three-bedroom home with its own garden office.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
The semi-detached property also benefits from gas fired central heating, UPVC double glazing, and a multi-fuel stove as well as off-road parking.
It is on the market for offers around £169,960 with Independent Homes.
