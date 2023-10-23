Register
The Larne property has three bedrooms and a garden office. Photos: Independent HomesThe Larne property has three bedrooms and a garden office. Photos: Independent Homes
County Antrim property: Three bedroom home with garden office

Number 9 Beech Hill, Larne is a beautifully finished three-bedroom home with its own garden office.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:41 BST

The semi-detached property also benefits from gas fired central heating, UPVC double glazing, and a multi-fuel stove as well as off-road parking.

It is on the market for offers around £169,960 with Independent Homes.

For more information, click here.

Modern fitted kitchen.

Living room with multi-fuel stove.

Bright and spacious double room.

En-suite.

