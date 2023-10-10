Register
County Antrim property: Three bedroom home with sea views

Hivue Lodge on McCrae’s Brae, Whitehead is a beautiful three-bedroom home with sea views.
By Helena McManus
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST

The detached property is situated on a secluded one acre site, a short distance from Whitehead on the Blackhead Coastal Path.

The property is comprised of two reception rooms, a kitchen with separate utility, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Externally there is a south facing patio with outdoor sockets and cabling for hot tub, with a large lawn and a gravel drive.

It is on the market for £475,000 with Doherty Yea estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Hivue Lodge is located a short distance from Whitehead on the Blackhead Coastal Path.

The house s PVC double glazed throughout and benefits from a combi condensing oil boiler newly installed in 2022.

Hallway with solid oak flooring, built in storage, and mahogany open tread stairs to the first floor.

Reception with solid oak flooring.

