County Antrim property: Three bedroom home with sea views
Hivue Lodge on McCrae’s Brae, Whitehead is a beautiful three-bedroom home with sea views.
By Helena McManus
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
The detached property is situated on a secluded one acre site, a short distance from Whitehead on the Blackhead Coastal Path.
The property is comprised of two reception rooms, a kitchen with separate utility, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Externally there is a south facing patio with outdoor sockets and cabling for hot tub, with a large lawn and a gravel drive.
It is on the market for £475,000 with Doherty Yea estate agents.
