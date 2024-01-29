County Antrim property: Two bedroom apartment with stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina
Number 97, Maritime Drive is a beautiful two bedroom apartment with stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina.
By Helena McManus
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
The contemporary interior comprises an open plan kitchen/living area, a deluxe shower room and two bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite shower room. The wrap around patio area offers the perfect space to entertain guests and barbecue in the summer months.
Boasting high-end finishes throughout, a gas fired central heating system, double glazed windows, intercom system and a communal parking area, the apartment is just a short stroll to a host of amenities, coastal walks, restaurants and coffee shops.
The property is on the market for £249,950 with Reeds Rains.
For more information, click here.
1 / 3