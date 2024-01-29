Register
The two bedroom apartment has beautiful views over the marina in Carrickfergus. Photos: Reeds RainsThe two bedroom apartment has beautiful views over the marina in Carrickfergus. Photos: Reeds Rains
County Antrim property: Two bedroom apartment with stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina

Number 97, Maritime Drive is a beautiful two bedroom apartment with stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina.
By Helena McManus
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT

The contemporary interior comprises an open plan kitchen/living area, a deluxe shower room and two bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite shower room. The wrap around patio area offers the perfect space to entertain guests and barbecue in the summer months.

Boasting high-end finishes throughout, a gas fired central heating system, double glazed windows, intercom system and a communal parking area, the apartment is just a short stroll to a host of amenities, coastal walks, restaurants and coffee shops.

The property is on the market for £249,950 with Reeds Rains.

For more information, click here.

The open plan lounge has double glazed sliding patio doors with privacy film with uninterrupted views over Carrickfergus Marina.

The kitchen has a contemporary range of fitted high and low level units.

The entrance hall has built in shelved storage cupboards, recessed spot lights, and a solid wood strip floor.

Master bedroom with en-suite.

