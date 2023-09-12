County Antrim property: Two bedroom apartment with views of Belfast Lough
Apartment 3, Ardnamara is an immaculately presented first floor property on Larne Road, Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Located in a popular residential area, the two bedroom apartment has an open plan, modern fitted kitchen with a casual lounge/dining area.
Other benefits include gas fired central heating, a newly fitted shower room, and double glazing in grey uPVC frames.
There are also magnificent views of Belfast Lough to the front of the apartment, car parking spaces, and communal gardens.
It is on the market for offers over £159,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.
