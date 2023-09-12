Register
County Antrim property: Two bedroom apartment with views of Belfast Lough

Apartment 3, Ardnamara is an immaculately presented first floor property on Larne Road, Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

Located in a popular residential area, the two bedroom apartment has an open plan, modern fitted kitchen with a casual lounge/dining area.

Other benefits include gas fired central heating, a newly fitted shower room, and double glazing in grey uPVC frames.

There are also magnificent views of Belfast Lough to the front of the apartment, car parking spaces, and communal gardens.

It is on the market for offers over £159,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Originally one property, the building has been converted into four apartments. Apartment three is located on the first floor and has two bedrooms.

The property retains many of its original features.

Modern fitted kitchen with a range of high and low level units.

Casual dining area with views of Belfast Lough.

