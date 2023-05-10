Those seeking a home in a picturesque location need look no further than Apartment 2, 32 Quayside, Carrickfergus.

​

The recently constructed ground floor apartment is finished to an exacting standard throughout with high quality fixtures and fittings.

Positioned at Carrickfergus Marina, it is just a short stroll to a range of eateries, a cinema, the boat club and the historic Carrick Castle.

The interior accommodation includes an open plan lounge/dining area and kitchen, with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite shower room.

There is an additional bedroom and lavish bathroom with a four piece white bathroom suite.

Externally there is a large paved patio area with a frameless glass balcony, parking facilities, and electrically operated front and pedestrian gates.

This superb property is on the market for £249,950 with Reeds Rains.

1 . Quayside Modern fitted kitchen with high gloss units. Photo: Reeds Rains

2 . Quayside The bright and airy living space. Photo: Reeds Rains

3 . Quayside View towards patio doors. Photo: Reeds Rains

4 . Quayside En-suite. Photo: Reeds Rains