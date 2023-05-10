County Antrim property: Two bedroom coastal apartment with a luxury finish
Those seeking a home in a picturesque location need look no further than Apartment 2, 32 Quayside, Carrickfergus.
The recently constructed ground floor apartment is finished to an exacting standard throughout with high quality fixtures and fittings.
Positioned at Carrickfergus Marina, it is just a short stroll to a range of eateries, a cinema, the boat club and the historic Carrick Castle.
The interior accommodation includes an open plan lounge/dining area and kitchen, with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite shower room.
There is an additional bedroom and lavish bathroom with a four piece white bathroom suite.
Externally there is a large paved patio area with a frameless glass balcony, parking facilities, and electrically operated front and pedestrian gates.
This superb property is on the market for £249,950 with Reeds Rains.